One of my favorite Bluetooth speakers is at half price today

If you're on the lookout for an excellent party Bluetooth speaker for barbeques, parties or beach trips this summer, we've got an incredible deal for you. That's right, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is just £68.59 at Amazon (was £129.99) – that's a gigantic 47% off!

We've never seen this portable speaker listed for less on Amazon, so you're certainly getting a brilliant bargain here. The deal only applies to the Black color variant, but this is the perfect classy and versatile option for any occasion.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is a powerful portable speaker that boasts an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, meaning it's well equipped to brave the elements – it can even survive being submerged underwater for half an hour. So, if you're looking for a rough and ready portable speaker to keep the tunes blasting for hours, look no further than the Ultimate Ears Boom 3.

Today's best Ultimate Ears Boom 3 deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 3: was £129.99 now £68.59 at Amazon UK

You can grab the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 for more than £60 off its usual price – now that's an unmissable offer! This portable speaker offers strong, spacious sound and pretty good frequency separation. You also get pumping bass perfect for cutting through convoluted background noise, making this perfect for outdoor gatherings. All of that for less than £70? Now that's amazing value.

In our Ultimate Ears Boom 3 review, we loved the Bluetooth speaker's bold, room-filling sound and lightweight feel. Not only that, but it has a high-quality rugged design with a stylish fabric grille that I personally love. And that summarizes the beauty of the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 – sure it's built to survive tougher environments, but it still supplies a touch of class, sonically and visually.

This waterproof speaker also has some fun features to play around with, including adjustable EQ settings, multi-speaker pairing and Musical Alarm. You'll need to download the Ultimate Ears app to access some of these features, but fear not – it's free and super easy to use. Overall, this is a great Bluetooth speaker at a great price, and there really is no better time to buy, so why not treat yourself to the Ultimate Ears Boom 3?

You can view a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.