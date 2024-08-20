Marshall's new portable speakers drop the bass with louder output and smarter features

Summer may be winding down, but that hasn’t stopped Marshall from keeping the party going. The audio brand has recently revealed two new wireless speakers: the Emberton III and the Willen II. At a glance, the former looks identical to the Emberton II from 2022, still resembling a mini guitar amplifier. But don’t worry – this isn’t just an encore, as the next-gen model introduces several improvements.

Like its predecessor, the Emberton III sports the company’s 'True Stereophonic' sound for outputting rich multidirectional sound. The tech has spatial qualities, making it seem like audio follows you as you listen.

What’s different is that it now has more bass and 'Dynamic Loudness' to actively “[adjust] the tonal balance as you change the volume.” The result is a consistently optimized experience that promises to sound great, no matter the volume level.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall states that the Emberton III supports Bluetooth LE, a unique version of the Bluetooth standard that focuses more on better “audio quality, reduced power consumption, and improved interoperability.” This, in turn, enables Auracas t , which lets the speakers act as a source for external devices like headphones. This feature puts the model head and shoulders above the previous generation.

However, Auracast will not be available at launch, but it is promised to arrive as an over-the-air update in the Marshall Bluetooth app. Other notable features include a microphone for phone calls, a battery life of over 32 hours, and an IP67 resistance rating, which allows it to survive brief submersion underwater.

Compact and travel-friendly

The second model is the smaller Willen II, and it has some similarities to the larger device, like support for Bluetooth LE and the built-in microphone, with a handful of key differences. Marshall gave their speaker a fastening strap on the back so you can attach it anywhere it’ll fit.

Most likely due to its size, the Willen II lacks True Stereophonic, meaning the audio output won’t be as powerful or immersive as the Emberton III. Also, it has a shorter battery, peaking at around 17 hours of playtime. Still, this is the one for you if you want something that can fit inside a bag.

Pre-orders are currently open. The Marshall Emberton III retails for $170/£150/€179, while the Willen costs $120/£100/€120. You have your choice of two color schemes: Black And Brass and Cream. The global shipping date is set for August 26.

If you’re interested in other options, be sure to check out TechRadar’s list of the best Bluetooth speakers for 2024. We have a ton of recommendations “for any budget”.