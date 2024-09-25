Pro-Ject's affordable new T1 EVO turntables are ideal to get serious about vinyl without breaking the bank

Pro-Ject, maker of some of the best turntables you can buy, has just launched a new trio: the T1 EVO, the T1 EVO Phono and the T1 EVO BT. And they're priced to sell, with the most affordable model coming in at just $449 (about £335 / AU$650) and the range-topping model a still reasonable $599 (about £450 / AU$870).

According to Pro-Ject the improvements include "a classic groove-slayer in the Ortofon OM10 MM phono cartridge, a larger Debut-sized [referring to the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon] sub-platter as well as electronic speed change for all 3 models."

The firm has stuck with its usual naming conventions, so the EVO is the conventional turntable without its own pre-amp; the Phono adds a phono stage; and the BT model is the Bluetooth version, which in this iteration delivers aptX HD over Bluetooth 5.0. The BT model also includes the phono stage.

These are clearly intended as step-up products for people who've dabbled in beginner turntables, such as Pro-Ject's own E1 series, which has equivalent models to these – a basic one, a phono one, and a Bluetooth one – plus one with a full amp built in. We were very impressed with these, as you can read in our Pro-Ject E1 review, and our Pro-Ject Juke Box E1 review, so stepping up to higher-quality build and components should mean these are ideal if you want to connect them to a bigger, beefier amp and speakers, so simply want to eke more detail and range from what you already have.

Pro-Ject T1 EVO: key features, price and availability

Phono stage and Bluetooth capability aside, all three models share the same spec: push-button speed control; an anti-resonant sub-platter, and an 8mm thick tempered glass platter; a low-friction, no-vibration tonearm; and vibration-absorbing feet.

They're belt-driven with an 8.6-inch one-piece aluminum tonearm with adjustable tracking force and counterweight, both of which are pre-set for easy setup.

There are three colors to choose from: gloss black, satin white and satin walnut. And all three turntables will ship in late October in the US. We don't have word on wider availability yet, but we expect them appear anywhere you can buy Pro-Ject products.

The prices of the new Pro-Ject T1 EVO range are:

Pro-Ject T1 EVO: $449 (about £335 / AU$650)

Pro-Ject T1 EVO Phono: $499 (about £370 / AU$725)

Pro-Ject T1 EVO BT: $599 (about £450 / AU$870)