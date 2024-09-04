It's Lenco a-go-go! A trio of cool turntables just landed from the vinyl virtuoso

Lenco has unveiled three new belt-driven turntables ranging from budget to mid-range options, and as we've come to expect from the hi-fi brand, they offer a lot of features for the money.

The new turntables are the LBTA165, which is fully automatic and has Bluetooth transmission (not too dissimilar to the Victrola Eastwood II, then – although that model also includes speakers and amplification) ; the LBT-215BK, which has both Bluetooth and USB output; and the L455BK, which also has USB output for digitising your delicate records so you'll never lose the music etched upon them.

Introducing Lenco's trio of new turntables

(Image credit: Lenco)

The most affordable new turntable here is the LBTA-175, which has an RRP of £199 / €219 (so around $260 or AU$389, but the decks have just been unveiled at the annual tech event known as IFA in Berlin, so prices for these regions weren't immediately forthcoming). The LBTA-175 is fully automatic and comes with an Audio-Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge and a switchable pre-amp. It's available in a choice of two finishes, wood or black wood, and it'll be available from October.

(Image credit: Lenco)

Also shipping in October, the LBT-215BK also has Bluetooth and a switchable pre-amp; the cartridge this time is an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E moving magnet cartridge on a metal tonearm with fully adjustable counterweight and anti-skating. The platter is metal too. You can have this one in any color you like as long as it's black gloss, and the RRP is £299 / €329 (so roughly $390 or AU$585).

(Image credit: Lenco)

Last but not least there's the most premium model of the three, the L-455BK. Once again it's belt-driven (with a belt external to the platter) with a metal platter, tonearm and adjustable counterweight, but this time the cartridge is the highly rated Ortofon 2M RED moving magnet cartridge. The L-455BK also has automatic rotation speed checking and correction for pitch-perfect playback, and there's a switchable phono stage so you can use it with an amp or with powered speakers, making it a potential rival for the Victrola Hi-Res Onyx at the level.

The L-455BK will also be available from October, with an RRP of £449 / €499 (which is around $589 or AU$879). The finish is black with a brushed aluminium frame.

Will any of the trio make it to our best turntables buying guide? Watch this space, because we wouldn't be surprised…

