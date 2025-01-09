Your 2024 Spotify Playlist in a Bottle is ready to be opened - here's how to find yours

A lot can change over the course of a year, especially your music taste - I know mine has. For me, 2024 was the year of fresh music discovery, and compared to January 2024, my new year moods are slightly different. I know this because Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle is now available to unlock.

In January 2024, Playlist in a Bottle returned to one of the best music streaming services for a second year running, and if you’re a Spotify enthusiast like me then you’ll remember locking away three songs that resonated with you the most this time last year. Now the wait is over, and you can now open your music time capsule and unveil the songs that you had on your radar - but you have until January 31 to claim your Playlist in a Bottle from last year.

This is a pinnacle time of year for Spotify’s personalized features, and Playlist in a Bottle is a soft follow-up to Spotify Wrapped, which is categorically the platform's most anticipated feature. Since its inception in 2023, Playlist in a Bottle is a small but mighty feature that’s not only a fun and quirky in-app experience, but also offers a comparative insight to the shifts in the music that appealed to you at the start of last year. With that said, I’ve opened my 2024 Playlist in a Bottle twice, and it hasn’t given me the option to create one to open next year. Therefore, we can only assume that Playlist in a Bottle is no more, but we've asked Spotify to confirm if it's coming back this year and will update this story when we hear back.

As mentioned above, January 31 is the cut-off for you to open your Playlist in a Bottle capsule from 2024, and if you’re having issues with accessing it, we have you covered.

How to find and open your Spotify Playlist in a Bottle

Go to Spotify on your mobile device (Image: © Future) You can go to spotify.com/playlistinabottle or open the Spotify app in your phone and use the search hub to look up ‘Playlist in a Bottle’.

Unlock your playlist from 2024 (Image: © Future) Once you’ve found Playlist in a Bottle, select ‘Claim Your Playlist’ and Spotify will take you on an interactive journey to unveil the songs you locked away a year ago.

Save your 2024 Playlist in a Bottle (Image: © Future) After that, you can save, share, and listen to your new playlist - but only until January 31!

