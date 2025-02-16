More details of Spotify's new Music Pro plan have leaked – including the price

Might we be enjoying Spotify HiFi later this year?

Spotify Music Pro is tipped to launch later in 2025

Remixing tools and concert ticket access could feature

The main draw will be lossless audio quality

It was back in February 2021 – four years ago – when Spotify HiFi was first announced, and we're still waiting for it to appear. Now a new report suggests a full launch could happen before the end of the year, while answering some outstanding questions about the service.

According to Bloomberg, the subscription will be called Spotify Music Pro, and will cost you an extra $6 on top of the $12-per-month Premium plan. That's a 50% hike, so would presumably cost an additional £6 in the UK and AU$7 in Australia.

As well as higher-quality audio – teased many times over the years – that extra cash will apparently get you access to bonus remixing tools (including some AI-powered features for mashing tracks together) and deals on concert tickets.

The "people familiar with the matter" who Bloomberg has spoken to say that Spotify execs think committed music fans will pay more for their subscription – potentially giving the streaming service some valuable additional revenue.

A long time coming

Other services, including Apple Music, already offer hi-res audio (Image credit: Brett Jordan / Unsplash)

As per the report, Spotify is exploring a variety of options for its Music Pro plan, and will test a number of them during 2025. The full experience is apparently going to roll out in phases, so subscribers won't necessarily get everything right away.

That fits with the leaks and rumors we've seen since 2021: it sounds as though Spotify isn't really sure what to offer or for how much. We've even seen multiple names for the subscription plan, including Spotify Supremium.

The Music Pro name did in fact show up last year, when it was spotted hidden away in Spotify app code. Another feature that got a reference was playlist filtering, which may well be part of the package when it finally does appear.

We've also previously heard that the new service would be available as an add-on to Premium, rather than something completely separate. Spotify has promised to "double down" on music in 2025, so let's hope the new tier is included in that plan.