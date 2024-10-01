Dali just added smaller stand-mount speakers to join its stunning Epikore 11 towers and I want them

I'm not going to mince words: hearing Snoop Dogg on the Dali Epikore 11 was a highlight of High End Munich 2023, for me – and if the company's more recent form, with the cheaper 2024 five-strong Dali Rubikore series is anything to go on, the firm is on a roll.

What we have here, says Dali, is the natural evolution of its Epicon series. The now four-strong Epikore lineup has inherited several innovative technologies from the Dali Kore flagship speaker (see what they did with the naming there?) to create what Dali calls "a truly exceptional musical experience."

Three new models have been released to sit alongside the lovely Epikore 11 4.5-way floorstander: The Epikore 3, a 3-way stand-mount, EPIKORE 7, a 3.5-way floorstander, and EPIKORE 9, a 4-way floorstander. ​

The Epikore series is available in three exclusive finishes – High Gloss Black, High Gloss Walnut, and High Gloss Maroon – and shares several key technologies. These include Dali's EVO-K Hybrid Tweeter module, comprising a 35 mm soft-dome tweeter and a 55 x 10 mm HF planar element; SMC Gen-2 technology for ultra-low distortion; custom-made in-house drivers, and Clarity Cone paper and wood fibre cone structure bass/mid-range drivers.

Dali Epikore: what you need to know

So, let's dig into them!

EPIKORE 3 brings Dali Kore technology (not to be confused with core technology – Dali means tech specific to its flagship Kore range) to a compact stand-mount design. And that means smaller listening spaces – and slightly smaller budgets (hurrah!). Its 3-way architecture combines a low-loss, 7-inch bass/midrange driver with the unique Dali Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter module. A curved, real-wood veneer stand-mount cabinet completes the Epikore 3 package to create an exceptional visual and musical experience.

Dali has also developed an optional stand for the Epikore 3 – you don't have to have it, but I'd like it…

EPIKORE 7 is a compact floorstander for slightly larger rooms. Its 3½-way format combines two "muscular" low-loss 7-inch DALI bass/midrange drivers with the unique Dali Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter module.

EPIKORE 9 is a 4-way floorstander for large listening spaces. It combines two, low-loss SMC Gen-2 8-inch woofers, a low-loss SMC Gen-2 6½-inch Clarity Cone Technology midrange driver, and, of course, that unique Dali Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter module to create remarkable wide-bandwidth, low-distortion music.

The Dali Epikore 3 is available from October 1st, priced £9,999 / €9,999 (so around $13,320 / AU$19,279).

The Dali Epikore 3 optional stands are available from October 1st, priced £1,999 / €1,999 (or approximately $2,663 or AU$3,854).

The Dali Epikore 7 is available from October 1st, priced £19,999 / €19,000 (which is around $26,642 or AU$38,559).

The Dali Epikore 9 is available from October 1st, priced £29,999/ €29,999 (so around $39,964 or AU$57,839).

Are they set to become of the best stereo speakers we've had the pleasure of testing? Time will tell – but initially at least, the Epikore 3 looks incredibly tempting…