Jumpin' Jack Splash! The Rolling Stones just launched a range of Bluetooth speakers

You can't always get what you want, but with prices starting at just $40 / £35, you can probably afford at least one of The Rolling Stones' new Bluetooth speakers.

Dartford's finest just announced a collaboration between their own fashion and lifestyle brand, RS No.9, and Californian audio brand Speaqua, to unveil a range of five bijou Bluetooth speakers. And there's no need to paint them black, as that would cover up the iconic tongue and lips logo on the front of the two different designs; The Cruiser ($40 / £35) and The Barnacle (from $75 / £60).

The Cruiser design is the perfect pocket size for midnight ramblers, and even includes a bottle opener when in need of a cold drink – like mother's little helper.

Can't you hear me knocking? Not with this speaker…

(Image credit: RS No. 9 / Speaqua)

Start them up and these smaller speakers promise to give you satisfaction for five hours using their dual speaker pairing system. There's also a leash attachment to link to a backpack, belt loop or tent, because you don't want to mess it up. The Cruiser comes in white, red and a checker graphic.

The larger Barnacle design in 'Vibe' and 'Pro' comes with a GoPro mount, a built-in carabiner clip, and even suction cup. It can also store 2,000 songs, has an eight-hour battery life and is waterproof, so even if your outdoor gathering starts screaming 'Gimme shelter', your speaker will keep bringing sweet sounds of heaven.

A quick summary of the models? Sure, time is on my side, after all. The largest Barnacle Vibe is $105 / £90 (sadly they aren't available in Australia at present), the Barnacle Pro is $75 / £60 and the smallest Cruiser is just $40 / £35.

Might they be joining the beggars banquet that is our best Bluetooth speakers roundup soon? We'll get the steel wheels in motion. My advice? Don't be waiting on a friend to buy you one…

