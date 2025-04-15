These affordable studio wired headphones have big drivers and a frequency range to turn audiophiles' heads – but they're from a revered pro video brand

Atomos StudioSonic are studio-grade headphones for $199

Large 50mm drivers, with 180º rotating earcups

10Hz to 40kHz frequency range, 105dB sensitivity, 30-ohm impedance

Atomos is well known for its high-end video gear for movie-makers, videographers and streamers – and it's just launched an equally hardcore pair of headphones with what looks like a seriously stunning specification.

The new StudioSonic Production Headphones are wired over-ears with 105dB sensitivity and 30-ohm impedance, so they're not difficult to drive at all (no amp needed), and the frequency range from 10Hz to 40kHz is very impressive.

There are 50mm drivers (40mm is typically the largest dynamic driver you get among the best wireless headphones, for reference) powering this, and I'd expect a very neutral sound from them as monitoring cans.

(Image credit: Atomos)

Atomos Studiosonic Production Headphones: features, pricing and availability

The Studiosonic Production Headphones have 50mm drivers and the ear cups can be swiveled 180 degrees for when you need single-ear monitoring. The detachable two-meter cable is coiled to make it anti-tangle, and there are dual 3.5mm and 6.5mm ports for wide compatibility.

They're closed-back so you won't annoy the people around you – and to isolate you from them – and they're made with ultra-soft memory foam so they'll stay comfortable through even the longest listening, mixing or recording sessions.

They're not intended for purely recreational music listening, but with specs like these for a very reasonable price, they could be an interesting contender among the best wired headphones for those with an eye on music production.

The headphones are available to order now but they won't be shipping until June 2025. The RRP is $199, roughly £150 / AU$312 ex tax.

