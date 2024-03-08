Struggling to find Audeze’s cheapest planar magnetic headphones? They’re finally coming back in stock

Roughly this time last year, we got all excited about a new set of studio headphones from Audeze: the Audeze MM-100, a new entrant to their MM studio range, had a price tag of just $399 (around £320 / AU$599) compared to four times that for the MM-500. Not only that, but they promised to deliver the same audiophile tech.

There was just one problem: actually getting hold of a pair. Headphone subreddits were soon hosting posts by people who were really struggling to find them in stock as delivery estimates kept getting longer and specialist retailers quickly sold out. But it looks like there's a new batch imminent: Audeze is currently accepting orders for April 2024 delivery.

Why the Audeze MM-100 made such a splash

The big selling point here is the presence of planar magnetic drivers, which you won't find in the likes of other great headphones such as the Bowers & Wilkins PX8, the Focal Bathys or the Sony WH-1000XM5. Unlike the dynamic cone drivers you usually find in headphones around this price, planar magnetic drivers are flat and can deliver clearer, more detailed audio by massively minimising distortion and other unwanted audio issues. Factor in open-back construction, relatively light weight (although planar drivers are generally heavier than dynamic ones, so these are still fairly bulky) and the same tuning as their much more expensive MM-500 stablemates and you can see why people were keen to get their hands on the MM-100s.

The fact that these headphones were designed in collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Manny Marroquin – hence the MM in their name – gives you a good idea of who these headphones are aimed at: they've been made with studio use in mind. That means they're not going to flatter your music like majority of the best headphones. Their job is to help engineers and producers hear their mix with absolute clarity, and that isn't necessarily going to be kind to your record collection. These are headphones for work rather than play.

If you're looking for a serious set of studio headphones, it's worth taking a look at the Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro too. They're a little more expensive (expect to pay about $529 in the US and around £400 in the UK) but they're stunning headphones. And if that's too much of a stretch, I'm a big fan of the same firm's DT 770 Pro: they're not quite as good but they're a third of the price and they're exceptionally comfortable during even very long recording and mixing sessions.