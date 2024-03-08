Sony Linkbuds leak suggests new wireless earbuds will bring better sound quality

It sounds very much like we're getting some new Sony LinkBuds in the not-too-distant future, and the latest leak around the wireless earbuds suggests that they might be borrowing some features from the excellent Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

As per The Walkman Blog (via Aditya Lala), the next-gen LinkBuds are going to "push the boundaries of audio innovation" – in part by adding noise cancellation. That's an interesting development, considering that the 'open ring' design leaves your ear canal free to listen to the outside world as well as what you're piping through the LinkBuds.

In our Sony LinkBuds review, we explained how the unique design of the original earbuds helps to make them stand out, and ensures that you can wear them all day long. We also liked the innovative control methods: you just tap your face.

The images accompanying the latest leak hint that the unusual design is going to be retained for the next version of the LinkBuds – albeit with some tweaks to the charging pins and driver holes – so credit to Sony for sticking to its guns.

Sound-quality upgrades

Post @adityalala2000 Sony's Next-Generation Earbuds: The Successor to the LinkbudsA new revelation from the Korean RRA and The Walkman Blog has set the tech world abuzz with the leak of Sony's latest earbuds, codenamed YY2964. These are anticipated to be the successor to the… pic.twitter.com/MSl2yYBco5March 8, 2024

This leak also tells us about an "elevated audio experience" and sound quality that matches the aforementioned Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. The chipset is expected to be upgraded to the Mediatek MT2833 found in the WF-1000XM5.

A black color is shown in these pictures, but the thinking is that these earbuds will be available in light gray too, as the current LinkBuds are. What we don't get in this leak (which based on regulatory filings in South Korea) is any hint about battery life – the original LinkBuds managed five-and-a-half hours between charges.

There's also no indication as to when we might see these wireless earbuds. The first LinkBuds and the more conventionally designed LinkBuds S (see our Sony LinkBuds S review for details) both launched in 2022, so a follow-up is certainly due.

That the device has now paid a visit to regulators would suggest that a full launch isn't too far off, and we will of course keep you posted. In the meantime, you can check out our best wireless earbuds guide to see the competition the Sony LinkBuds 2 will be up against.