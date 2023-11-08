Quick! AirPods crash to a new low price of $69 at Walmart's Black Friday sale

If you're looking for cheap AirPods this Black Friday, you absolutely cannot miss this deal at Walmart, where the AirPods 2nd Gen are down to $69 – this is $10 cheaper than they've ever been before. This offer is exclusive to Walmart+ members for 3 hours starting from 12pm ET, after which it'll be available to everyone. This will 100% sell out quickly, maybe even before it goes out to the general public, so don't wait around if you want a pair! You can get Walmart+ for half price right now if you want to make sure you're in the first group.

This is absolutely the best AirPods Black Friday deal on this particular model we've ever seen. The 2nd Gen have fallen to $79 before, and can usually be found for $99, but $70 has been the limit. If you want this classic AirPods design, with useful Apple-friendly feature such as Find My AirPods support and auto device switching, we don't think any Black Friday deals from here will go any lower than this.

The best Black Friday AirPods deal

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: was $99 now $69 at Walmart

Apple's cheapest AirPods have an outer-ear fit, so you can still hear what's going on around you, and support auto-switching between your Apple device, Apple's Find My network to locate them when they're lost, instant pairing with your phone, hands-free Siri support, and auto-pause when you remove them. This is the cheapest price they've ever been – $79 was the record-low before.

These are Apple's most basic AirPods at the moment, it's true – but that's why they're so inexpensive. If you don't mind about the lack of spatial audio or noise cancellation that you get from the more expensive models, and you just want something that works totally seamless with your iPhone, iPad and Mac, they'll work nicely for you.

One underrated feature of this model is how small the case is, too. We've seen so many of the best wireless earbuds come in with big buds and bloated cases, but the case here is so small it slips into tight jeans or an inside jacket pocket without ruining your lines, so you can take them absolutely everywhere.

Don't forget, this deal is exclusive for Walmart+ members from 12pm ET to 3pm ET, so if you want to be guaranteed to get a pair (and access to more special early deals), consider signing up to Walmart+.

Walmart Plus: 50% off Walmart Plus annual membership

Last day: As Walmart kicks off its official Black Friday sale, the retailer is also offering a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership. That brings the price down from $98 to just $45, which is an incredible deal and $94 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales during Black Friday.

