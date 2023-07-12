I have small ears, and if you do too these are the Prime Day earbuds deals to go for
Sony reigns supreme – even its newest WF-C700N are on sale!
Prime Day is great for those of us with small ears – and I'm about to prove it to you.
It's a question I get asked a lot: which earbuds will work for me – I have small ears (or ear canals) and the blinkin' things fall out no matter which tips I faff around with?
I too am in that same boat, friend, and it seems that two manufacturers in particular are not only realising that we, the smaller-eared community, exist, but are also discounting some of their most bijou designs for the sales extravaganza known as Amazon Prime Day.
I've listed below the best Amazon Prime deals on smaller earbuds. In each case, you'll find a review attached and an explanation of how good the deal is.
Best smaller earbuds deals on Amazon Prime Day
Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was
£99 now £75.99 at Amazon
Simply the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – that is what we said in our five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 23% off the asking price.
Sony LinkBuds S earbuds: was £
180 now £129.99 at Amazon
Exceptionally small, light, comfortable earpieces with a great control app plus a slew of well-implemented on-ear control options. They're not the most dynamic or zealous listen we've ever heard, but for this money the sound is still up there with the best in show. Although we briefly (very briefly) saw them dip to one penny below £100 in October last year, at this price they're a solid bet from a trusted name in audio – particularly if you have smaller ears.
1More ComfoBuds Mini: was
£89.99 now £59.99 at Amazon
Know anyone with small ears who wants ANC earbuds? Because in our in-depth review of the 1More Comfobuds Mini, we praised their tiny size (1More actually claims they're the smallest ANC earbuds in the world), dependable sound and good noise cancellation for the price – and that price is now as low as we've ever seen it, beating their previous dip to £65 last November! Our advice? As a first set of earbuds, you can't go wrong.
1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: was
£68 now £47.99 at Amazon
This 30% off saving is £12 cheaper than we've ever seen the 1More on Amazon, and considering we gave these already inexpensive wired earbuds five sweet stars in our in-depth review at their original RRP, they're well worth considering if you're done with true wireless and want to feel the wind beneath your wires once more. A solid buy.
Cards on the table? Go for the Sony WF-C700N. For the money, you simply can't do better – and they only launched three months and 11 days ago! Essentially, Sony has taken everything I loved about its more expensive earbuds and squirrelled it into smaller earbuds, at a lower price. You don't get lossless LDAC or the firm's top-tier DSEE upscaler, but for this money, the audio quality cannot currently be beaten.
Of course, if you want to go wired (and forego digital audio entirely), the 1More Triple Drivers are also unbeatable for the price – and you'll see they feature prominently in our new best wired headphones guide – but in the truly wireless realm Sony still reigns supreme.
Becky is a senior staff writer at TechRadar (which she has been assured refers to expertise rather than age) focusing on all things audio. Before joining the team, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
