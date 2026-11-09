Black Friday is almost upon us, unofficially heralding the start of the festive season — and before you know it, all the gifts will have been wrapped and given, and another year will have flown by!

The good news is that, simply by being here, you're already ahead of the Black Friday deals curve, especially if you're looking for noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds (and why wouldn't you be? With prices starting at just £19, they're excellent stocking fillers).

This roundup isn't like the others. Why? Because, unlike other publications, I've linked a full, no-holds-barred TechRadar review of each pick in the product description box, along with a rating of the deal, and whether it's a new lowest-seen offer, a return to its lowest-ever price, or merely close to it.

So, you know exactly what you're getting, and you know about the price you're paying — that's why you stick with me.

Curated by Curated by Becky Scarrott Audio Editor I've reviewed over 180 audio products since becoming a full-time audio tech journalist in 2019, ranging from super-budget earbuds to elite turntables. Before joining TechRadar, I spent three years at our sister publication What Hi-Fi? testing everything the world of audio had to offer. Before that, I was a professional dancer. What I'm saying is, I'm someone with firsthand experience as a struggling artist, so I know about living on a tight budget but still needing music for a happy life…

Top of the pile for me? I adored the CMF Headphone Pro when I reviewed them, and now they're just £49 (was £79). However, if you really need to save that extra tenner, the slightly older but beautifully teardrop-shaped JLab JBuds Lux ANC have absolutely no business being £39 (was £79) and they'll look and sound so much pricier than that.

Came here for buds? Simple: JLab's Pop ANC are literally £19.99 (was £24.99) in one of the best colourways I've ever seen — or there's the Nothing Ear (3), Nothing's flagship buds that landed just over a year ago, not to be confused with the newer, in-call recording Ear (3a). I loved the 'Super Mic' function there and only knocked the audio quality for the money, although of course, that's not nearly so much of an issue now…

Want the newest of the new in this roundup? That would be the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, launched on September 28, 2026 and reviewed by yours truly. This is also their first ever discount — to clarify, the also-featured Nothing Headphone (1) are the company's inaugural model, launched on July 15, 2025.

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Which pair is the best of the two? Oh, the newer pair without a doubt — apart from the case, which sadly is bulky, plastic and more of a fashion statement. If taking care of your listening gear is of paramount importance, I might still pick the originals, which is why I've listed them here.

Want something from a trusted name in audio? You can't get much more tried and true than Sennheiser's Accentum True Wireless, although these are also the oldest earbuds pick in the roundup, having arrived in May 2024. That said, they're oh-so-tiny and stuffed with features. And if you want a cheap set of buds with a nifty dial for volume on the case, the CMF Buds 2 are a great shout for this money.

Lastly, don't sleep on the Anker Soundcore Space One, despite their 2023 release date. We called them a "bargain Beats alternative with ANC" under intense review, and at this new-low price, there's an awful lot there for £64 (was £89)…