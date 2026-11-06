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All the best early Black Friday sales in the UK — I'm picking out all of the best deals from Amazon, Argos, Ninja, Currys, Shark, Nintendo, and more
Your guide to the best offers ahead of the end-of-year mega sale
Somehow, it seems to start earlier every year. Yes, many of this year's Black Friday sales are already underway in the UK this month — a whole three weeks before the day itself is due to take place. But are any of these early deals any good?
That's what I'm here to help with: hunting down only the very best offers that are worth spending your cash on if you're planning to do some early shopping. And with price promises or guarantees in place at many stores, it can make sense to take advantage of current deals if anything catches your eye or if you want to spread out your spending.
Big names such as Argos, Currys, AO, Dyson, EE, and Shark/Ninja have all kicked off sales in the last few days. I've looked through all of these and more to pick out several standout deals on TVs, appliances, games consoles, laptops, phones, and more.
You can use the quick list below to browse the sales for yourself, or head further down for my top picks from all the deals currently available. I've chosen these based on price history and our own testing here at TechRadar, so you can feel confident that these are some of the best tech products at genuinely good prices. Plus, I've chucked in a few bargain gift ideas if you're looking for some inspiration.
With many more deals expected to drop over the next few weeks, you can be sure that I'll be back to bring you more updates as the rest of the team and I find more highlights.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances, laptops & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off appliances, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: save £1,000s on TVs, laptops & tech
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £150 off vacuums & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & consoles
- John Lewis: gifts from under £20
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,000+ off iPhone
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband packages from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: broadband & TV from £21.99
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 27 early Black Friday deals
The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review.
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As far as Switch 2 bundles go, this is one of the best value options I've ever seen. You get the console, plus the excellent Mario Kart World, a 256GB microSD card to expand the storage, and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera to use the console's GameChat features. Altogether, the saving is about £95 compared to buying everything at full price, and it's even more of a steal when you consider that the console by itself retails for £419.99.
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The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on a pair of entry-level options that are also bundled with a few handy extras. The iO2 doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder and a travel case included for free.
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Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
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I bought this massage gun and found it to be reliable and excellent value for money in a market flooded with cheap and poor-quality options, so I definitely recommend it at this great low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has five speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back and shoulders.
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LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Argos. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong if you're shopping for a powerful and capable portable speaker.
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Swap a daily chocolate treat for a superhero-themed build or minifigure with this discount on the Lego Marvel Advent Calendar. As well as the friendly neighbourhood webslinger, this set comes with a variety of other well-known characters from across the comics and films, as well as small building sets such as an X-Jet-themed sleigh
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for the price. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy.
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The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is just $50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller at Amazon, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: £300 off with the code 'NOV26' — plus £100 off with PayPal
This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. You can combine the discount code 'NOV26' to get £300 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable. Equally, you can combine the code with the £10 per month Three plan for an even better price – one you can reduce further with a trade-in. We gave the Z Fold 8 an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, smart design, vibrant display, good cameras, and respectable battery life.
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It's not every day that we see such a massive discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch. The Venu 4 is the ideal all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design. What's better than all of that? Well, it's our pick for the best Garmin smartwatch at a record-low price.
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It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free.
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The 65-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H is now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. Plus, there's another £150 off if you recycle your old TV, and a free soundbar will be added to your basket at checkout. The R85H stands out for its excellent colour and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. With all the offers combined, it's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now.
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Display - 13 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X2 Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work, and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and lengthy battery life. Only 256GB of storage feels a bit stingy, but this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance. It helps that the keyboard cover is included for free.
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If you're looking for a small-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisense 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for £299 at Currys — a record-low price. The Hisense A6S supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, an LED array for respectable brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for a little under £300? Bargain.
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JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
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Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
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If you want a cheap big-screen TV, then this TCL P6L is a good choice from the latest Argos sale. Expect decent, if unspectacular, picture quality and performance, but with all the handy smart features and streaming apps you might need within easy access. It's a reasonable price for a large TV from a solid budget brand like TCL.
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I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal.
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For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash could be a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.
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Kenwood's budget-friendly food mixer just got a huge £260 discount at Currys. It's a stylish and capable mixer that is robustly built and delivers impressive power. A 5L mixing bowl and several accessories are included, such as a beater, a balloon whisk, and a dough hook. It's a great option if you're after a less expensive alternative to the KitchenAid range.
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Here's a good low price for a basic TV. This 58-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing – especially if you're on a tighter budget.
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I recently upgraded to the 1440p version of this gaming monitor from MSI — and I haven't looked back. There are definitely bigger and better monitors out there, but you get serious value for money with this MAG 276CXF. It's a good-sized 27-inch curved display, with support for up to 1080p resolution, a max refresh rate of 280Hz, and a response time of 0.5ms for smooth and responsive gaming. As far as budget gaming monitors go, it's hard to beat at this price.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The laptop deal to beat so far
Currys has come out strong with one of the best laptop deals in the early Black Friday sales.
This Acer Swift Air 14 is an excellent all-around modern machine, powered by an Intel Core 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Seeing 16GB of RAM would have been nice to bump up the performance, but this is still a strong everyday laptop for home, work or college use — especially with the battery life of up to 21 hours. We scored it 4.5 stars in our Acer Swift Air 14 review.
• Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys
Some of the best Switch 2 bundles are here
Quite a few people are still on the hunt for one of the lovely Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 consoles, but if you're just looking for the best value Switch 2 bundle this Black Friday, then two excellent options are already here.
These bundles on the official Nintendo Store include a copy of either Mario Kart World or Switch Sports Resort, plus a 256GB microSD card and a Nintendo Switch camera. Either way, that's a top game, a very useful way to expand storage, and the handy GameChat accessory, at a price that can save you up to £95.
Let's start with a Black Friday favourite
Air fryers were a major part of previous Black Friday sales, and while we must be at a point now where almost everyone who wants one actually has one, there may be some out there who haven't converted to the tech yet (myself included).
Well, if you were waiting for an offer, the excellent and five-star-rated Ninja AF300UK is now on sale for Black Friday, equaling the record-low price from earlier this year. The best dual basket air fryer on the market was £10 cheaper in the previous Black Friday sale, but there's no guarantee a similar offer will return in 2026.
• Ninja AF300UK Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £129 at Amazon
Our Black Friday live coverage starts now
Welcome and thanks for joining me for another year of Black Friday live coverage.
It's been almost a decade since I first started doing this, so my deals hunting senses are well-tuned by now. I'll be using all those years of built-up experience and knowledge to bring you only the best early Black Friday deals, while also sharing the top recommendations from the rest of the expert team here at TechRadar.
Let's get into it with some of the main highlights so far
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