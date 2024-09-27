Edifier's awesome planar headphones tech is coming to noise-cancelling earbuds, and these could be special

If you want to know why music fans rave about planar magnetic headphones, our Edifier Stax Spirit S3 review and Stax Spirit S5 review make the case for the tech: they deliver exceptional depth and detail in audio. In our reviews we raved about their sound, and suggested that there was only one real omission: active noise cancellation.

Well, while making the transition to earbuds instead of over-ear headphones, Edifier's solved that.

The new Edifier Stax Spirit S10 are the world's first true wireless planar magnetic earbuds with ANC, courtesy of the Qualcomm QCC5181 chipset, and that means we're very excited to hear them: with 12mm planar magnetic drivers, hi-res wireless audio certification and noise cancellation on top, these look like they'll be something special.

Edifier Stax Spirit S10: key features and pricing

The Stax Spirit S10 have third-generation Qualcomm Adaptive Hybrid ANC, and they boast six microphones for ANC and clearer calls, backed with aptX Voice noise reduction. There's up to 28 hours of playback via the charging case, and the Bluetooth is low-latency Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device multi-point, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, LHDC and AAC to cover all the audio bases.

The buds are IP54 certified for water and dust resistance and there are seven pairs of ear tips for the perfect fit; the sound settings are customizable via the Edifier phone app and you can customize the touch controls too.

They look chunkier than most of the best wireless earbuds, so it's good that they come with lots of eartip options – you'll need a good, secure fit to keep them feeling comfortable, most likely.

The big selling point here is the use of planar magnetic drivers. The 12mm modularized drivers "guarantee a uniform, consistent audio performance" and have the second generation of Edifier's EqualMass wiring counter, which is designed to deliver equal weight distribution across the diaphragm and ensure a consistently clear audio performance. Each pair will go through an auto-calibration process before shipping to guarantee uniform performance, the company says.

These are high-spec headphones, but the price isn't as high as you might expect: the Stax Spirit S10 will be available soon from Amazon for $299.99 (about £223 / AU$435), which is in line with the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM5, and cheaper than the likes of elite Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, so the Edifiers look like a strong contender for our list of the best earbuds if they live up to their heritage.