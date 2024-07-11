I don't want to read people's comments on Spotify, but it's adding them to podcasts anyway

First it was TikTok, now YouTube has become victim to Spotify’s eagle eyes as the music streaming service introduces a new comments section for podcasts. It marks a further step into social media territory for Spotify, following the platform’s introduction of a vertical video feed last year – reminiscent of TikTok’s ‘For you’ page.

Just like a standard in-app comment section, users will be able to post comments on individual podcast episode pages where creators will also be able to like and reply to their listeners while having control over what appears on their episode pages. According to TechCrunch, the feature will begin its roll-out this week to podcasts that have opted in, and will be available to all Spotify users over the next month.

(Image credit: Spotify / Spotify for Podcasters)

There’s no doubt that Spotify is doubling down on its social media and algorithm-based features like its Daylist and Blend mixes, but with its podcast comment section the streamer seems to be taking extra steps to ensure creators have more control over their in-app presence. During its period of beta testing, Spotify has apparently trialed options that mean creators won't have to approve comments one-by-one, meaning that they won’t have to approve comments one-by-one.

In addition to its status of being one of the best music streaming services, Spotify has become a hotspot for podcasts especially after expanding its video podcast feature in 2022. Now housing over 250,000 video podcasts, the introduction of its comment sections shows Spotify wants to create communities among its users, but this could point to the possibility of a similar feature appearing on artist pages - and that’s a major red flag.

Analysis: leave artists alone, Spotify

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of Spotify’s social features, and they’ve really helped me tailor my algorithm and improve my listening experiences. But knowing Spotify, it likes to add unnecessary details and tamper with features that should just be left alone.

As for the new comment section for podcasts, I can see that it’s somewhat of a sensible addition even if it results in more annoying in-app page diversions. On paper, a comment section is a great recipe for not only establishing a sense of community among listeners but also drawing listeners back to podcasts by pushing notifications. However, where this could get out of hand on Spotify’s part is if this comment section feature starts appearing on artist pages.

(Image credit: TechRadar / Spotify)

With podcasts, it makes sense. One episode with one topic of discussion (and maybe one guest speaker) leaves room for listeners to openly discuss the specific content of an episode in the comments section. Put this on an artist’s page, and you create a battlefield for fan bases to have at each other.

Not only do I think it’s completely nonsensical (how would an artist page comment section look and function anyway?), but it would be too much of a try-hard move by Spotify to stand out from other music platforms and social media apps. You want to stand out from the rest, Spotify? Giving us HiFi would certainly be a start.