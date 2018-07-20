Fujifilm X-T100 review

While it hasn't quite blown us away like some of Fujifilm's higher-end X Series cameras, the stylish X-T100 gets a lot of things right, and will be a great choice if you're looking for your first mirrorless camera.

The Fujifilm X-T100 is the brand's latest entry-level mirrorless camera, slotting in above the X-A5 and below the X-T20 in the X Series range.

Looks can be deceiving though, and while the X-T100 shares a design more closely related to the X-T20, many of its internal features are borrowed from the X-A5.

While the X-A5 is geared towards more novice users looking for a simple to use camera that delivers noticeably better pictures than their smartphone, the X-T100 is that next small step up. With a built-in viewfinder, and offering a greater degree of control than the X-A5, the X-T100 is designed to appeal to those looking to get a bit more creative with their photography.

Features

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Clever 3-way touchscreen display

4K video but only at 15fps

The X-T100 features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor with the more standard bayer array, as opposed to the X-Trans design featured in Fujifilm’s more advanced cameras like X-T20. What does this mean? The bottom line is that image quality won't quite rival its higher-priced siblings, but should satisfy most users.

It also means the camera is capable of shooting a pretty broad ISO range, from 100-51,200, although if you want to shoot raw you're restricted to the X-T100's native range of ISO200-12,800.

Fujifilm X-T100 specs Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Lens mount: Fujifilm X-mount Screen: 3.0-inch three-way touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots Burst shooting: 6fps Autofocus: 91-point AF Video: 4K Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Battery life: 430 shots Weight: 448g

The X-T100 can also shoot 4K video – but there is a small caveat here, as it's only at 15fps. If you're after smooth video capture, you'll have to downsize to Full HD.

The Fujifilm X-T100's 4K video capture capabilities aren't completely wasted though, with the camera sporting a 4K Burst Shooting mode that can capture 8MP images in a burst at 15fps. This is something Panasonic has offered for a while on its 4K-enabled cameras, although most of those can shoot at a faster rate. If you're wanting to shoot full-resolution images in rapid succession the X-T100 can shoot a burst of images at 6fps, which is some way off the 14fps offered by the X-T20.

The X-T100 features a built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF), with the 0.39-inch display featuring a decent 2.36 million-dot resolution and a similarly respectable 0.62x magnification.

As well as the EVF, the X-T100 as sports a very clever rear display that offers an even greater range of movement than the higher-end X-T2 and X-H1 . This sees the screen able to be tilted away from the body for either waist-level or elevated shooting, while it can also be pulled outwards for those who fancy shooting selfies. It also has touchscreen functionality, including touch focus and shutter, pinch-to-zoom, drag to scroll the image and additional options using flick gestures.

Most users will get the X-T100 as a kit with the new retracting 15-45mm power zoom lens. With a focal length equivalent to around 23-68mm in full-frame terms it’s a little wider than the average kit lens, and a little shorter at its longest focal length.

In addition to Wi-Fi, the X-T100 features the low-power Bluetooth connectivity option we first saw on the X-E3. Once the camera has been paired with your smartphone using Fujifilm's free Camera Remote app sharing images should be a breeze, as the X-T100 will automatically connect to previously paired smartphones provided Bluetooth is turned on for both devices.