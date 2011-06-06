Samsung UE40D6530 review

The Samsung UE40D6530 is a high-performance 3D LED TV with a come-hither price tag. It may be positioned beneath the brand's top of the line Series 7 and 8 models, but it's clearly a step-up screen for budget-watchers who want a designer telly with smart TV capability.

The 40-inch UE40D6530 is part of a lookalike range that also includes the UE32D6530, UE37D6530 and UE46D6530. The feature spec is leading-edge: in addition to Active Shutter 3D compatibility (no glasses are supplied, they're an optional extra – basic Samsung Active Shutter shades sell for £49.95 each), the screen includes access to Samsung's Smart Hub apps and VOD (Video on Demand) portal and employs a host of image boosting technology.

Back panel connectivity is good, with four HDMI inputs and a VGA PC input, plus Scart and component (both via adaptors), a stereo audio mini jack, CI (Common Interface) slot, three USBs and an electrical digital audio output to feed TV sound (perhaps internet radio via the Smart Hub's Shoutcast app) to a separate hi-fi system.

Helpfully, you don't lose any USBs to get Wi-Fi, as the UE40D6530 has it integrated. We'd suggest you only use Wi-Fi if you don't have an Ethernet connection in your viewing room. Recent surveys suggest that the majority of new connected TV owners haven't actually hooked their screens up to a home network or the internet. Don't be one of this misguided majority: getting online is very straightforward.