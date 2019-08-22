Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 may have a huge 108MP camera if this leak is correct

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has been spotted in what looks to be a press image, and rumors suggest the phone will be ready to launch in September, although only in China initially.

It follows the Mi Mix 3, which was announced in October last year, and which is arguably Xiaomi's most premium smartphone to date.

According to a report by MyDrivers which cites a tipster in China, we now have more knowledge about some of the key specifications of the Mi Mix 4 too. The leak first appeared on Weibo , a Chinese social network, and it was accompanied by an image said to be the Mi Mix 4, which you can see below.

Back in the Mix

The leak suggests we'll see a triple-camera setup on the rear. This is rumored to include a primary camera with a massive 108MP sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP periscope lens – if those specs are correct, this is set to be one of the highest-spec cameras we've seen on a smartphone.

The alleged photo of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 (Image credit: Weibo)

Xiaomi has previously teased a 108MP camera said to be coming to one of its future phones, and the existence of this sensor isn't news to us after Samsung announced it last year, but we've had no solid confirmation or even rumors on which phone would get the tech first.

What else is in the Mi Mix 4?

The Mi Mix 4 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 855 that's meant to be better for gaming and other power-hungry tasks. The leak claims this will be paired with 12GB of RAM, along with up to 1TB of storage.

The phone is said to feature a curved screen with a QHD (2048 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It could also have a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 30W fast charging, and likely wireless charging too.

Details of the front camera of the Mi Mix 4 are still unclear, but we wouldn't be surprised if Xiaomi opts for a pop-up camera solution. The Mi Mix 4 is also expected to be one of the first smartphones to run the company's MIUI 11 software.

The leak also mentions that the Mi Mix 4 supports NFC, and will reintroduce a 3.5mm audio jack to the line.

This is all just rumors and leaks for now, so there's no guarantee that this will be the phone we see Xiaomi release. And if it does come to China in September it's likely the rest of the world will have to wait a while longer for an official release date.