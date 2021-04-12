Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 leaks with under-display selfie camera

New rumors around the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 have surfaced, this time confirming that not only is the phone still in development but it will have an under-display camera. It’s been nearly two years since details about the Mi Mix 4 were first revealed, and it could now finally be time for us to see the phone in action.

The leak comes via @UniverseIce on Twitter, who also shared an image of what the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 could look like as well as a few more design details - such as the phone potentially having a curved screen design. Right now, there’s no telling if the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and 108MP camera the phone was rumored to have in 2019 are still present in this latest design.

We also don’t yet have a potential release date for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 either. Previous Mix phones have been released around October, so we’d expect this tradition to continue. As more information is revealed about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

What is an under-display camera?

An under-display camera (or under panel camera) is exactly what you might expect it to be from the name, it’s a camera placed under the screen panel on a phone. If you absolutely detest camera notches and bezels, this camera design could be perfect for you.

However, what we’ve seen from under panel cameras so far - like the one in the ZTE Axon 20 5G - has been a little disappointing. The main issue is that the picture quality does suffer a fair amount right now; it’s hard to take a picture through a screen and no company has cracked it quite yet.

Better under panel cameras could be coming soon though, as Samsung and now Xiaomi have under-display camera designs in the pipeline - at least according to leaks. Hopefully, as more time is put into these kinds of phones, we’ll see the technology gets better and can finally say goodbye to camera notches for good.