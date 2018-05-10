Windows 10's newest preview adds a dark mode and online copy-paste

More Redstone 5 features are coming down the pipe for Windows 10 Insiders a new dark mode and a cloud clipboard.

Build 17666 is available today to Windows 10 Insiders starting today and with it, users can copy and paste across different devices thanks to the new cloud-powered clipboard. User can trigger the new function by simply hitting Windows Key + C.

Aside from one time copy and paste operations, you can explore this new cloud clipboard to pin things you seem to always use and see your history in a similar way to Windows 10 Timeline.

For now, the cloud clipboard only works on other Windows 10 devices with the latest Insider build of Windows 10, but we hope it will also make its way to Android and iOS.

This latest Windows 10 Preview also brings a partial dark mode that applies a black background to the File Explorer, general user menus within the app and the pop-up open/save dialogs. The dark theme is meant to match Windows 10’s black taskbar and start menu.

Microsoft also applied Fluent Design acrylic varnish to the title bar to Sets, which was recently rolled out in the last Insider build and demoed at Microsoft Build 2018. Alt tabbing in Sets will now also allow users to quickly swap between Microsoft Edge tabs.

Lastly search previews now support apps, documents, and more, helping you to double check you’ve found the files and programs you’re actually looking for.