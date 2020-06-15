Windows 10 May 2020 Update is now causing problems for Google Chrome users

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing more problems, this time for those using the popular Chrome browser, who are being logged out of their account every time they reboot their PC – and this is reportedly happening with other software too, like Battle.net.

As Windows Latest spotted, there are multiple reports of this bug on Google’s own support forum (linked here: 1, 2, 3) and on Reddit, with anecdotal indications that this gremlin not only affects the Chrome browser, but also Battle.net, and possibly Edge.

So it seems that this is an issue with Windows 10 and the latest upgrade, rather than with Chrome. Browser cookies are apparently being deleted randomly, and users are being logged out of their account(s), and forced to log back in repeatedly.

As one person observed: “I have the same issue. Chrome, also Battle.net application like a previous poster mentioned. What’s going on? Everyday when I start my computer I’m logged out of everything.”

Sync is also being errantly paused for Chrome, and another user has said that the login problem manifests with Microsoft Edge as well sometimes (although a different complainant alleges that his Edge browser is fine, whereas Chrome most definitely isn’t).

Spanner in the works

So it appears to be a rather flaky bug, and indeed other folks are reporting that it happens to them every time they close Chrome, as opposed to every time they turn on (or restart) their Windows 10 PC.

It would seem, then, that there’s a fairly hefty spanner in the works somewhere, and hopefully both Google and Microsoft are looking into this issue, and we’ll hear more about what’s going on, and perhaps a potential solution, soon.

We’ve contacted Microsoft to ask if the company is aware of or investigating the reported login disruptions, and will update this story if we hear back.