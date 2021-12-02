What time is Hawkeye episode 4 released on Disney Plus?

When is Hawkeye episode 4 coming to Disney Plus? If you've watched the first three episodes of Marvel's latest TV show so far, you likely want to know the answer.

In the most recent Marvel Phase 4 project, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop were in another predicament. Yep, after the pair broke into Kate's mother's apartment to find out more about the Tracksuit Mafia, Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) sprung a surprise on Clint with his own Ronin sword.

It's unclear how they'll get out of this newest pickle, but one thing's for certain: we can expect more humorous and thrilling escapades in the second half of Hawkeye's episodes. And, if one tease from episode 3 is anything to go by, we're in for some big surprises throughout episodes 4, 5 and 6.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. You want to know when Hawkeye episode 4 lands on Disney Plus. Below, you'll find out the exact date and time that it will do, as well as a full release schedule for the rest of Marvel TV show. So let's not delay any further.

When is Hawkeye episode 4 coming out on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Hawkeye episode 4 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 8 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET / 8 am BST / 12:30 pm IST / 5 pm AEST.

Like any other MCU TV show, Hawkeye's release time will vary depending on where you live. For those of you in the US, it'll be a late night. For others, such as UK viewers, it may mean an early start ahead of work. Marvel shows are often discussed at the proverbial watercooler, so you may want to get ahead of the curve in case someone drops any spoilers.

If you can't watch episode 4 until late on Wednesday, you'll want to mute certain words or hashtags on social media. You should mute the likes of #Hawkeye, #Hawkeyespoilers, and #Hawkeyeepisode4 if you don't want anything spoiled before you stream it.

Hawkeye on Disney Plus full release schedule

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Here's the full release schedule for Hawkeye, including when episodes 4 to 6 will arrive on Disney Plus:

Hawkeye episode 1: November 24 (Available now)

November 24 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 2: November 24 (Available now)

November 24 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 3: December 1 (Available now)

December 1 (Available now) Hawkeye episode 4: December 8

December 8 Hawkeye episode 5: December 15

December 15 Hawkeye episode 6: December 22

Episode 3 was the shortest entry yet in the series at 43 minutes. And, given that the show's first and second entries were just shy of 50 minutes, we can expect Hawkeye episode 4 to clock in between 40 and 50 minutes. That could change, obviously, but we'd be surprised if it's any longer or shorter than previous entries.

Additionally, we've passed the halfway mark of Hawkeye's six-episode run. So, hopefully, we'll get some big reveals and potential shocks in the latter half of the show.

Is there a teaser trailer for Hawkeye episode 4?

(Image credit: © Marvel Studios 2021)

Not yet. We don't expect there to be a specific teaser for Hawkeye episode 4 either.

But, like with any other Marvel Disney Plus show, the studio should release a mid-season teaser trailer before episode 4 arrives. It won't give too much away about the series' plot points or potential character reveals, but it should give us a tantalizing glimpse as to what to expect in the final three episodes.