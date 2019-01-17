Wear OS 2.3 update may be ready for your smartwatch now

While you may still be waiting for Wear OS 2.2 to hit your smartwatch, some devices are now receiving Wear OS 2.3 from today.

Reports of the latest software hitting the TicWatch S, Fossil Sport and Montblanc Summit 2 are surfacing on Reddit. We've yet to be able to get the update ourselves on a watch.

The change log for the new software is limited to just changes in the Home app on your watch. The design is getting some tweaks, plus Google Assistant integration and health coaching are set to get improvements too.

Apart from that it looks like this update will be used to make some minor fixes to the software and iron out bugs we've seen since Wear OS 2 first rolled out.

It's unlikely you'll be able to download the update today. The problem with Wear OS is similar to (though not as bad as) Android on phones where it can take weeks or even months to land on devices that aren't developed by Google.

The fact the Fossil Sport and Montblanc Summit 2 - two of the first watches to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset - are getting the update first suggests newer watches are up first, but keep an eye on your updates to see if it lands soon.

Via Android Police