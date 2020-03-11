Vote & win: tell us your favourite tech company for the 2020 Australian PC Awards

The 2020 Australian PC Awards are less than a month away, with the best products across all major PC categories set to be announced on April 3, 2020. The expert editorial teams at TechRadar, APC, TechLife and PC Gamer are all heads-down assessing the finalists, and then selecting the winners for the best of everything over the past year.

But it's you, the readers, that will ultimately decide the night's biggest prize: the winner of the Gold Award for Best PC Company of the Year. We'd like to invite you to have your say and tell us which PC or tech company impressed you most this past year? Which one pleased you with its products? Amazed you with its innovation?

So, do please VOTE NOW to help recognise the company – and the people behind it – that deserves this year's Gold Australian PC Award. And, by taking the time to vote and answering a simple question, you also stand to win a great prize thanks to Asus and Gigabyte!

Prize pack contents

As a special thanks for taking the time to vote, we have a lovely prize pack for one of our voters. After you vote, you'll be given the opportunity to enter the competition by telling us what bit of gear or tech you're most excited about for this year. The winner will be the entry that impresses us most with insight, appreciation of PC tech, and maybe puts a smile on our faces, too. (Please note that the judges decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. The winner will be notified by email and announced online on Monday, April 6, 2020.)

The prize pack contains the following goodies:

(Image credit: Aorus)

Aorus NVMe Gen4 SSD 500GB – Valued at AU$219

The World First PCIe 4.0x4 Controller, Phison PS5016-E16 controller, made by 28nm manufacturing technology. The advanced fabrication process ensures PS5016-E16 has enough compute power for ECC processing when adopting the latest 3D TLC NAND flash. PS5016-E16 also features eight NAND channels with 32 CE targets, DDR4 DRAM caching, and a PCIe 4.0x4 interface. As for features, the chip supports the NVMe 1.3 protocol, LDPC error correction, and Wear Levelling, Over-Provision technologies to improve reliability and durability of SSDs.

* Form Factor: M.2 2280

* Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.3

* Total Capacity: 500GB

* Sequential Read Speed: up to 5,000 MB/s

* Sequential Write speed: up to 2,500 MB/s

* Wear Leveling, Over-Provision technologies

* TRIM & S.M.A.R.T supported

* Fully Body Copper Heat Spreader

* Warranty: Limited 5-years

(Image credit: Asus)

Super-stylish lightweight Asus ROG jacket – Valued at AU$129

ROG Asymmetry Windbreaker is a lightweight, packable jacket that’s specially designed for gamers traveling to LAN parties, esports events and regular jaunts.

* Made with 100% nylon for ultra-lightweight wear and ultimate comfort

* Packable into its own pocket for high portability

* Windproof and water-repellent for everyday weather protection

* Breathable material to keep your body at a comfortable temperature

* Reflective ROG logo and cybertext design to increase visibility at night

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus ROG Ranger BP1502 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack – Valued at AU$129

The ROG BP1502G backpack have 16L capacity. It is designed for 15.6-inch laptops, featuring multiple compartments for additional accessories, built with army style bag edge protectors also include air mesh at the back for comfort. It's Water-repellent and scratch-resistant: Durable exterior materials provide strong, stylish protection for both your notebook and accessories.

* 16L capacity

* Designed for 15.6-inch laptops

* Multiple compartments for additional accessories

* Army style bag edge protectors

* Air mesh at the back for comfort

* Separate upper compartment with three pockets

* Textured ROG zipper pulls