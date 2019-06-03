tvOS 13: All the news and features of Apple's next TV operating system

Today at WWDC 2019 Apple CEO Tim Cook pulled the curtain back on the company's next smart TV platform: tvOS 13.

On stage, Cook highlighted the big differences for the platform - namely, that it will finally offer multi-user support with personalized recommendations and be compatible with both the Xbox One and PS4 DualShock 4 controller for Apple Arcade play.

Here's everything we know about Apple's next TV smart platform.

Disappointingly, the one thing Cook didn't share on-stage at WWDC was Apple tvOS 13's release date.

We know from previous years that the beta usually goes out in the summer months (June through August) and we should have global availability on Apple TV and Apple TV 4K sometime in September or October - around the time Apple could launch its Apple TV Plus streaming service.

Despite not sharing the official launch date, however, Cook did share some really interesting news and features for the new smart platform that you'll find below.

tvOS 13 will have personalized recommendations for everyone in your home. (Image Credit: TechRadar)

tvOS 13 news and features

New home screen and multi-user support

The most important update coming to tvOS 13 is the new home screen that will offer better recommendations for everyone in the family. For this to work, each user in the home will need their own profile, including your kids, but when it's setup you'll see TV show, movie and music recommendations catered for you.

What's unclear at this point is if those profiles will need to be tied to an Apple account or if there will be one master account that has the payment info for everyone - attaching a credit card to a kid's account sounds like a potentially awful idea, but it seems likely that Apple will adopt Parental Controls for these accounts.

So how will you switch between accounts? Apparently, you'll be using Control Center.

Shown briefly on-stage during the keynote, Control Center on tvOS will be the brains behind the operation - allowing you to switch accounts, access settings and sync devices. That last bit is important because...

Apple tvOS will support Xbox One and PS4 controllers

It was apparent that Apple Arcade would require controllers ever since it was announced last year - how else could you play 3D platformers like Oceanhorn 2?

Now we know exactly which controllers we'll be using: the Xbox One and PS4 DualShock 4 gamepads.

Apple announced that Microsoft and Sony's first-party controllers would be compatible with tvOS in the next update, whenever it arrives.

There are still a few question marks here - like what functionality, if any, will the DualShock 4's touchpad have on the Apple TV - but it's the first time Apple has ever announced compatibility with Sony and Microsoft's gaming hardware on-stage at a WWDC, so that's big news in and of itself.

Apple Music lyrics and a new screensaver

We knew Apple Music would play a key role at WWDC this year... just not on Apple TV. That said, however, we're happy it made an appearance.

New on tvOS 13 will be the ability to see lyrics on Apple Music in time with the song - a minor feature, but one that's nice to see all the same. To go alongside the new lyrics, you'll also see personalized song recommendations on the new home screen based on your listening habits to help you find that next hit.

The last new feature Cook mentioned was a new screen saver that Apple shot in 4K HDR. It's of a coral reef and it should turn a few heads when it arrives on tvOS 13.