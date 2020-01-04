The Samsung Galaxy S11 is set to launch on February 11

It looks as though we can mark our calendars for Tuesday, February 11 for the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S11 (or Galaxy S20) range of phones, after a promo for the big event leaked online.

The promo, obtained by @MaxWinebach on Twitter, clearly shows the date of the event, as well as confirming that it will be branded Unpacked, as with previous such launches.

We will of course be bringing you details of the new Galaxy phones as they're announced, but the promo confirms that Samsung is once again livestreaming the whole show, so you'll be able to tune in live on the web if you want to.

The short video clip doesn't reveal anything about what we can expect from the actual devices – and it doesn't settle the debate over whether the phones are going to be branded as S11 or S20.

Samsung Unpacked leaked promo. Unpacked is confirmed for 2/11/20 pic.twitter.com/nQeT6i4aRpJanuary 4, 2020

Plenty of Galaxy S11 leaks have hit the web so far: we've seen some images hinting at what the phone is going to look like, including the three cameras on the back.

The S11 phones are also tipped to be coming with improved Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on the rear camera – that should mean photos taken with the new Samsung flagships are better than ever, even in challenging conditions.

We're also expecting a Pro video mode to be included on the Galaxy S11, while the same software code leak points towards a new battery health feature that'll tell you just how well your phone battery is doing.

Oh, and look out for more glue too. All will be revealed on February 11, when we'll see just how busy Samsung engineers have been since the Galaxy S10 launch.

Via SamMobile