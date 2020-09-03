The new Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 challenges Fitbit's crown with two-week battery life

Samsung has unveiled a new lightweight fitness tracker, the Samsung Galaxy Fit2, with super-long battery life that directly challenges the newly launched Fitbit Inspire 2.

The Inspire 2, which launched just last week, can last up to 10 days between charges (making it the longest-lasting Fitbit ever), but now Samsung has gone one better with a device that can keep running for just over two weeks.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Fit 2 during its IFA 2020 virtual event. As the name implies, it's a successor to last year's Galaxy Fit, with a newly pared-back look that should result in a lighter weight. Whereas the original Galaxy Fit had an aluminum case, which made it a particularly sharp-looking activity band, the Fit 2's body and strap are all one piece of molded silicone.

Like the original Fit, the new watch features a color touchscreen, though this time there's no button on the side of the case – instead, there's a virtual button just below the screen that serves the same purpose.

Fitness features

Details are scant so far, but we don't expect the Fit 2's feature set will differ greatly from its predecessor's, with all-day heart rate tracking, activity tracking, sleep tracking and stress monitoring.

We wouldn't expect to see on-board GPS in a device of this size (for that you'll want something like the slightly larger Fitbit Charge 4), but the original Fit couldn't even piggyback on your phone's GPS to accurately track your runs and rides. We're hoping the Fit 2 will rectify this, making it a more practical choice for anyone who wants to measure outdoor activities with any degree of accuracy.

Samsung has yet to announce prices or a release date for the Galaxy Fit 2, but the original Fit launched at $99.99 (about £75 / AU$135). The all-silicone design means the Fit 2 looks like a less premium device, but considering the huge improvement in battery life, we wouldn't be surprised if it carries the same price tag at launch.

IFA 2020 is Europe's biggest tech show (although much smaller this year due to global restrictions), and TechRadar will bring you all the breaking news and first impressions of new TVs, wearables and other devices as they're announced.