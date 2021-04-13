Telstra flash sale knocks AU$150 off the iPhone 12 and 12 mini

Telstra discounted each iPhone by AU$100 last month, but now it’s back with an even better deal – the telco has cut AU$150 off the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

It’s part of Telstra’s seven-day flash sale and, along with the AU$150 discount on the 12 and 12 mini, all other iPhones in the range are back to being AU$100 off. For those keen, the sale starts today, April 13, and finishes on Monday, April 19.

Unlike some telco deals, the offer is available to both new and existing Telstra customers, and can be redeemed whether you’d like to pair the iPhone with a Telstra plan, or purchase the device outright.

While AU$150 off may not seem like much, it drops the iPhone 12 down to what the 12 mini usually costs. The main difference between the two devices is size – the iPhone 12 is slightly bigger, with a display that stretches 6.1 inches, compared to the 12 mini’s 5.4-inch screen.

The iPhone 12’s larger body can also pack in a bigger battery, and while our reviews found both phones could last for a full day with normal use, the iPhone 12 has a little extra juice in the tank.

While we’d argue that AU$150 off the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are the better offers, there are much cheaper deals available if you move down to Apple’s older iPhones. You can now buy the iPhone 11 outright for AU$899, while the iPhone SE can be had for as little as AU$579.

Both these older handsets have officially dropped in price since they first launched, with Telstra’s sale making the iPhone 11 now AU$300 less than what it originally cost. The iPhone SE is now AU$170 less than its launch price, making Apple’s most affordable phone even cheaper.

As mentioned, Telstra’s offer applies to iPhones paired with a plan or bought outright. Telstra’s plans are more expensive when compared to Optus and Vodafone, though they do have the advantage of being on the widest available 5G network in Australia. If that’s not important to you though, you could be better served pairing a phone with a cheap SIM-only plan.