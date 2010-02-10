Toshiba announces Freeview HD-ready LED TVs

Toshiba announced today it is to offer both super-slim LED panels and Freeview HD TVs in 2010.

The Freeview HD technology will be integrated into 32-inch TVs and above and will be out just before the World Cup.

Speaking today at a press conference, with TechRadar in attendance, Toshiba revealed it was excited about the upcoming World Cup as it will change the buying habits of consumers.

"The World Cup offers an excellent opportunity for manufacturers, as there's an unseasonable spike in the summer," said a Tosh spokesperson.

"We have introduced slim LEDs into the line-up to take advantage of this and we want to make our TVs the centre of the connected home."

RV and WL series

The RV series will be the entry level 50Hz TV range and will be available in 32-inch, 37-inch and 40-inch and are aimed at the entry level.

If you have a bit more cash, the SL series are the LED panels, pumping out 100Hz and are 1080p.

The WL Series will be for those who want a bigger TV - coming in at 40-inch, 46-inch and 55-inch and also offering LED technology.

Toshiba will be pushing both Freeview HD and LED tech but it says it also has a focus on picture quality. Essentially this means the company will be porting its Resolution + technology into its TV range.

Smaller screens

Toshiba also announced the 'AV' and 'DV' Small Screen Series pitched as second sets for the home.

"Available in 48.3cm (19"), 55.9cm (22") screen sizes, each AV model comes bursting with a selection of impressive features that combine to provide quality performance and value," said Tosh.

Both sizes feature two HDMI ports, REGZA-LINK, Integrated USB connectivity for JPEG images and MP3 format audio, and a PC input.

The DV range, as you may have guessed, brings an integrated DVD player alongside a digital tuner for maximum flexibility.

"The series comprises four sizes, with 48.3cm (19"), 55.9cm (22"), 66.0cm (26") screen sizes perfect for the kitchen or bedroom, and a larger 81.3" (32") model offers a highly convenient front-room option for smaller homes," adds Tosh.

Specs for main TV ranges:

Toshiba REGZA RV Series

Available in 81.3cm (32"), 94.0cm (37") and 101.6cm (40") screen sizes

Full HD (1920x1080p)

Freeview HD (DVB-T2)

Active Vision II (50Hz)

MetaBrain Engine

Resolution+

Dolby Volume

AutoView

Wireless Ready (DLNA, Certified for Windows 7)

4x HDMI

Eco Panel

USB

Instaport

CI+ for top-up TV

Toshiba REGZA XV Series

Available in 81.3cm (32"), 94.0cm(37"), (101.6cm) 40" and 116.8cm (46") screen sizes

Full HD (1920x1080p)

Integrated Digital Tuner

Active Vision M100HD (100Hz)

MetaBrain Engine

Resolution+

Dolby Volume

SoundNavi

AutoView

Wireless Ready (DLNA / Certified for Windows 7)

REGZA–LINK

4xHDMI

Eco Panel

USB Input

SD card slot

Instaport

CI+ slot for top-up TV

Toshiba REGZA WL Series

Available in 101.6cm (40"), 116.8cm (46") and 139.7cm (55") screen sizes

LED backlighting

Freeview HD (DVB-T2)

Full HD (1920x1080p)

Active Vision M200HD (200Hz)

MetaBrain

Resolution+

Dolby Volume

SoundNavi

AutoView

1x CI+ slot, 4x HDMI, 1x USB

DLNA Wireless Dongle included in the box (DLNA, Certified for Windows 7)

Toshiba REGZA SL Series

Available in 81.3cm (32"), 101.6cm (40") and 139.7cm (46") screen sizes

LED backlighting

Freeview HD (DVB-T2)

Full HD (1920x1080p)

Active Vision M100HD (100Hz)

MetaBrain

Resolution+

Dolby Volume

SoundNavi

AutoView

1x CI+, 4x HDMI, 1x USB

Wireless Ready (DLNA, Certified for Windows 7).