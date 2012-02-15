BBC outlines 3D Olympics plans

The BBC has announced that it will be showing the Olympic ceremonies and 100m final in 3D this summer, describing the broadcasts as "a 3D experiment".

As well as the Olympic opening ceremony, 100m final and closing ceremony being broadcast live in 3D, nightly highlights from other events will be shown in the eye-popping format.

"We've chosen these events partly because they mark the pinnacles of the Games but also to minimise the loss of HD that is a consequence of our 3D service," explained Roger Mosey, the BBC's director of London 2012, in a blog post.

Tried and tested

The broadcaster is using the same strategy as it did for last year's Wimbledon tennis tournament, simulcasting SD and HD on BBC One and BBC One HD, with the 3D version being shown on the BBC HD channel.

The 3D highlights will be shown on the BBC HD Channel after the live sports have finished, using what Mosey describes as "spare" capacity on BBC HD.

"I should note that it's not yet clear how much of the ceremonies will be shot in 3D," added Mosey.

"But otherwise opening and closing have the advantage that there's no competing sport and therefore no loss of choice for HD viewers. But that wouldn't have been the case if we'd expanded our 3D coverage over the rest of the 17 days.

"The aim, then, is to showcase 3D for the biggest moments but to preserve choice in a world of conflicting demands."