Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact prices leaked

We could be just a week away from the announcement of the flagship Sony Xperia XZ1 and smaller Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, but there are still a lot of questions surrounding them. One of those questions may have just been answered though, as a leaker has just revealed possible pricing for the two phones.

Roland Quandt posted on Twitter that the Sony Xperia XZ1 will cost £599 (around $765/AU$970), while the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will set you back £499 (roughly $640/AU$810), and even supplied some not yet live Amazon listings for the phones.

Although the prices are just rumors for now, they’re believable, as we’d expect the full fat Sony Xperia XZ1 to cost at least as much as the Sony Xperia XZ, which started at $699.99/£549 (about AU$940), but to undercut the $799/£649 (about AU$1,100) Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

Looks like an Xperia

Alongside the prices Quandt also shared an image of the Xperia XZ1, which doesn’t really show anything new but does match what we’ve seen before, with a very familiar and very rectangular design, typical of Sony phones.

Based on previous rumors, specs for the larger handset are said to include a 5.2-inch screen, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a 19MP rear camera and a 13MP front-facing one. Less is known about the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact but it’s likely to sport slightly lesser specs.

We should know for sure soon, as Sony is holding a press conference on August 31 at IFA 2017, where both phones may well be revealed.

The Sony Xperia X2 could also be on the way

