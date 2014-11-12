Netflix's 1080p app update sort of justifies the enormous iPhone 6 Plus

The iPhone 6 Plus is enormous - so big that many iOS apps fail to completely take advantage of its increased screen real estate.

That's no longer the case with Netflix, which today updated its iOS app to better utilize the iPhone 6 Plus's huge screen.

The Netflix 7.0 update includes a more efficient layout, so more info is displayed on the screen while you're browsing for content, as well as 1080p video playback support for the huge 5.5-inch iPhone.

It's available now from the App Store, so give it a whirl if you have the iPhone 6 Plus, and start enjoying the phablet's comically large display the way you were meant to.