Save AU$1,000 on one of Dell’s finest gaming laptops

Gamers rejoice! Dell has currently slashed the price on its G7 17 gaming laptop by a whopping 28% on its eBay store.
This 17-inch stunner offers excellent performance thanks to the combination of a i7 CPU paired with a robust Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. Its 1080p screen runs at a gaming-grade refresh rate of 144Hz, while its RTX 2070 GPU has enough power to deliver silky smooth frame rates along with the ability to enable ray tracing effects.
Additionally, Dell’s G7 17 laptop is also great for casual everyday use as well as productivity, boasting 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 10th-generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor.
Currently discounted by 28% on Dell’s eBay store, this is a very tempting deal on a fierce gaming laptop.
Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop | i7 | 16GB | 512GB | AU$2,499 (was AU$3,499; save AU$1,000)
An impressively sleek and slim laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 10th-generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor, Dell’s G7 17 Gaming Laptop also packs in Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card for immersive 1080p gaming. It's only AU$2,499 when you purchase through Dell’s eBay store, saving you an impressive AU$1,000 at checkout. View Deal