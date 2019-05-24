Samsung Galaxy A70S rumored to include world’s first 64MP phone camera

Following a recent report that the Galaxy Note 10 may miss out on Samsung's highly anticipated 64MP phone-camera sensor, it's now looking like the South Korean electronics giant will debut its megapixel monster on a far less premium device.

According to Korean site ET News, Samsung is planning to bring the world's first 64MP phone camera to the Samsung Galaxy A70S handset – an upcoming mid-range phone which will likely be an upgrade to the just-released Galaxy A70.

That Samsung would choose a mid-range phone to debut its 64MP sensor is hardly surprising, though – Samsung CEO DJ Koh told CNBC last year that the company would "bring technology and differentiation points starting from the mid-end."

If the report does prove accurate, Samsung's Galaxy A70S could snatch the megapixel crown from current reigning champ Sony, which in 2018 debuted the IMX586 smartphone sporting a massive 48MP snapper.

ET News suggests the Samsung Galaxy A70S could launch during the second half of 2019, though there's currently no word on which specific territories the phone will be released in.