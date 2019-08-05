PSA: Aussie iTunes gift cards are 15% off at Officeworks and Aus Post shops

Gift cards are a great shortcut when you're looking to buy a pressie for that hard-to-shop-for friend of relative. However, with both iTunes and Google Play gift cards going cheap in Australia at least a few times a year, they also offer a good way for savvy smartphone owners to save some cash when purchasing apps and games.

And if you're an iPhone or iPad owner, now's your chance to stock up, with two major Aussie retailers offering 15% off select iTunes cards.

App Store & iTunes gift cards come in $20, $30, $50 and $100 values, and you typically have to pay the full amount for one of those. Right now, however, both Australia Post and Officeworks have slashed prices on the $30 and $50 cards by 15% – meaning you'll be paying only $25.50 and $42.50 for them respectively.

Currently neither AusPost or Officeworks have specified an end date for this offer, so if you're in the market for iTunes credit we'd get in sooner rather than later.

$30/$50 iTunes Gift Card | from $25.50 at Officeworks

$30 will get you plenty from Apple, be it apps, games, music or movies. And $50 will get you plenty more. Alternatively, these make the perfect no-brainer gift for an iOS-device owning friend or rello. Don't spend full price on these – head to Officeworks and save 15%.View Deal

$30/$50 iTunes Gift Card | from $25.50 at Aus Post Shop Officeworks isn't the only retailer discounting the gift cards. You can even pop in to your local Australia Post Shop or visit the AusPost website and get yourself one (or more) of the $30 or $50 iTunes cards, with the same 15% shaved off the regular price.View Deal