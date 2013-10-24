Samsung patent reveals company's sportier take on Google Glass

Is Samsung working on its own version of Google Glass, either on its own or in collaboration with the Big G?

That question came up earlier this month, and it popped up again thanks to a newly discovered patent filing.

The Samsung patent was submitted to Korean authorities this month, according to the Wall Street Journal, and it shows a wearable device that looks an awful lot like Google Glass, but with a "sportier" focus.

But the existence of the patent suggests that Samsung is in fact not working with Google on a Samsung version of Google Glass, as was previously suggested, but rather creating its own, separate wearable device.

Barreling forward

Samsung's interest in wearables is no secret, though the company's Galaxy Gear smartwatch was recently met with mixed reception.

That shouldn't stop the Korean company from barreling forward, and a jump from the wrist to the face could be just the thing.

The patent in question covers a design for "a type [of glasses] with earphones integrated, allowing [users] to take phone calls and listen to music during workouts."

Like Google Glass, this Samsung facewear can reportedly tether to a smartphone to display alerts and messages or provide controls for the device through the glasses.

That's part of the sports focus, as the Samsung wearable is meant to be used during workouts and other activities where a user's hands are occupied, the patent suggests.

It also features lenses that are transparent or translucent.

What's in a name?

The initial rumor earlier this month said that Samsung's version of Google Glass will be called "Gear Glass," to match the Galaxy Gear's branding.

But we're thinking "Galaxy Glass" might be an even better option.

No matter what Samsung calls its facewear tech - if it does indeed come out with it - it could provide a welcome companion to users' phones, not to mention the Galaxy Gear itself.