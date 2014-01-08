Vodafone Australia takes $5 Roam Like Home to Asia

Vodafone's Roam Like Home is taking over the world one region at a time, today adding six Asian countries where you'll be able to roam for $5 a day.

Vodafone introduced it's Red plans August last year, giving customers the ability to use their phones overseas as if at home for an extra $5 a day, as long as you keep within your plan allowance.

The telco already allows its customers who are on Voda's Red plans to roam $5 a day in the US, UK, New Zealand and most of Europe, and now has added China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and Thailand to the list, bringing the total to 46 countries so far.

All Vodafone Red 12- and 24-month plans include unlimited calls to standard national numbers and mobiles and unlimited SMS to local and international numbers. The $65 a month plan includes 1.5GB of data, $80 a month will give you 2.5GB and $100 will give you 5GB of data.

The Red roaming push

Vodafone Australia will undoubtedly continue to push the availability of Roam Like Home in more regions and countries as it leverages the Vodafone Group's global presence.

"Customers need to be able to access everything they would normally use on their smartphones like contacts, their email and apps," said Vodafone Australia Chief Marketing Officer Kim Clarke.

"We are proud to continue to lead the change in transforming the roaming experience for Australian consumers and businesses."

It's likely we will see further expansions over time in Asia, as well as other regions where the Vodafone Group also has a presence, including Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.