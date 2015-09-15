Samsung's foldable smartphone might shake things up this January

Samsung has been working on a foldable handset for quite a few years now, but it finally looks like we might be close to a release.

The "insider" reckons the bendable phone will be coming in January next year in two flavours, one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 620 chipset inside and one with a more powerful Snapdragon 820.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review

Both phones will have 3GB of RAM, a non-removable battery and a microSD slot for extra storage. The tipster claims to have in-depth knowledge of the project, but as he/she wants to stay anonymous, it's difficult to verify.

Gimme, gimme, gimme

January starts alarm bells ringing as the rumoured Galaxy S7 is set for an end of February launch date, but it may be that Samsung wants to get its bendable concept out of the way before the launch of the normal flagship phones.

If a foldable phone is coming, Samsung would at best roll it out as an alternate variant to the S7 (think the S6 Edge to the normal S6), but it's more likely to be a separate handset altogether.

Next January would mark two years since we saw the foldable smartphone. If the latest images are correct it has changed quite a bit with more curved edges than the prototype we saw back in 2014.

Via GforGames