Samsung designer hits back at Apple's copycat allegations

Samsung definitely didn't copy the stylus, that's for sure

Samsung's lead mobile designer has spoken out about Apple's accusations that the firm has copied its iPhone and iPad designs.

Lee Minhyouk, vice president of design at Samsung Mobile, admitted that he's not quite on a par with Apple wunderkind Jonathan Ive, but fervently defended his original designs which include the Samsung Galaxy S2 and

Galaxy Note

.

"I've made thousands of sketches and hundreds of prototype products [for the Galaxy range]. Does that mean I was putting on a mock show for so long, pretending to be designing?" he asked the Chicago Tribune.

"As a designer, there's an issue of dignity. [The Galaxy] is original from the beginning, and I'm the one who made it. It's a totally different product with a different design language and different technology infused."

Sensibility

Apple disagrees, of course, with the two companies battling it out in courts around the world over hardware patents.

"I might not be at [Ive's] level yet," added Minhyouk. "But I believe Samsung will produce such iconic products one day.

"It's not just effort that makes it possible for a new product to be a massive hit. It also has to be timely, and technology should be ready to make a certain design a reality.

"I'm confident that one day Samsung will make a product that defines our time, and I hope it's one of mine."

From Chicago Tribune via Slashgear