New LG V20 renders show phone to have dual cameras front and back

Update: Serial leaker Evan Blass, who has an excellent track record, tweeted out a single high-res image of the purported LG V20 on Wednesday.

The image shows the front of the device only, and notably it doesn't look to feature a second camera lens in quite the same way as the leaked renders do. Instead, it appears to show a camera and flash, though we can't be sure.

The leaked V20 image also appears to show the same always-on top display as the V10, which ticked away info like the time, weather and notifications. There's also a distinct lack of apps on the homescreen, which could be a sign the V20 will shunt bloatware in favor of a more streamlined user experience. Can't say we wouldn't be happy with that.

Original article below...

The LG V20 looks to be one of the most exciting Android phones still to come this year, and we've just got our clearest look yet at it, thanks to some detailed leaked renders.

The shots look a lot like earlier leaks of the phone, but where previous images only had one visible front-facing camera, these show the dual-lens camera that we were expecting the LG V20 to have. The LG V10 had a dual-lens front-facing camera, so it always seemed unlikely that LG would ditch the feature for the V20.

You can also see that the V10's other big feature – a secondary display – makes a return here, in the form of a thin black strip above the main screen.

On the back we get a closer look at the rear camera, which is also dual-lens in these images, and comes with a dual-LED flash and what appears to be a laser autofocus.

This is a similar setup to the LG G5, which has one wide-angle lens and one standard one, allowing users to choose which to use for a shot, though it's not clear whether the cameras will be used in the same way here.

Features rendered

Other features of the renders include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a button or port on the right edge, which is reminiscent of the module release button from the LG G5, suggesting the V20 could support modules. Both of these features were present in the earlier renders too.

The design of the LG V20 is harder to make out as it's in a case, but it looks to be made of metal, like the LG G5, and with no conflicting images this is our best guess for what the LG V20 will look like, though it's still worth taking with a pinch of salt.

The renders, shared by Playfuldroid, don't reveal any specs, but we've heard previously that the LG V20 could have a 5.7-inch QHD screen, a 20MP or 21MP rear camera, dual 8MP front-facing ones, a huge 4000mAh battery, a high-end Snapdragon 820 processor and 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

We'll know for sure soon, as LG has confirmed that it will be announcing the V20 on September 6.