LG Optimus G2 looks set to launch on August 7

The much-rumoured LG Optimus G2 looks set to be unveiled on August 7 as a teasing invite has been sent out for an event in New York next month.

Sent to various members of the press, including TechRadar, the invite says "Great 2 have you!" - which sets us up nicely for the sequel to the LG Optimus G and Optimus G Pro.

LG had already given us a heads up last month about an "international media event" in has planned on August 7 - and this invite adds more fuel to the already raging Optimus G2 fire.

Originally the Optimus G2 was mooted for a May 30 launch, but that turned out not to be the case and this time around things look a lot more certain.

Leaks ahoy!

We've already seen a number of leaks surrounding the Optimus G2, but over the weekend a couple more surfaced, with TechTastic claiming to have got a shot of the side of the handset.

Credit: TechTastic

The photo (above) turned out to be a super grainy image of a non-descript handset sitting on a desk, so we're not getting overly carried away just yet.

Meanwhile @leakschina also claims to have grabbed a couple of blurry shots of the LG Optimus G2, but once again the quality is poor and it's difficult to make out any distinct features.

Credit: @chinaleaks

Previous rumours suggest the Optimus G2 will sport a full HD 5.5-inch display, 2.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, Android Jelly Bean, 13MP rear camera and an edge-to-edge display, putting it up against the likes of the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4.