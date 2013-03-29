New benchmark could point to LG Optimus G2 with Snapdragon 800

We've already been hearing word about LG's Optimus G follow-up for quite some time, though the rumor mill hadn't been as busy following CES 2013.

An early benchmark revealed some startling specs for a new LG smarpthone, and the Korean manufacturer even teased a possible CES reveal back in January.

The phone many believe to be the Optimus G2 supposedly features Android 4.2: Jelly Bean, a 5-inch full HD display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 13MP camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

On top of all that, the processor inside could be an ultra-powerful quad-core Qualcomm CPU, the likes of which would blow away the Snapdragon 600 found in the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4.

If a brand-new benchmarking is to be believed, the 1.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 will be the chip, and the Optimus G2 could be a super-power phone for LG.

Gotta go to T-Mo

According to GLBenchmark, the Optimus G2 (under the codename LG-D801) will feature the MSM8974 processor, also known as the Snapdragon 800.

The Optimus G2 benchmarked here is set to arrive at T-Mobile, and will work on the carrier's 4G LTE network, and included a 1794 x 1080 resolution display.

The earlier benchmark from December 2012 was for a device on AT&T, but that doesn't mean the details about either phone are wrong.

The first Optimus G never made it outside of Asia, but seeing the benchmarks pop up for two other global carriers, as well as the success of LG's Nexus 4, bodes well for people in other countries hoping to get their hands on the high-powered device.

Neither LG or either of the carriers has officially announced any plans for the Optimus G2, but with benchmarks like these, it's only a matter of time.

Via SlashGear