HTC hints at something 'huge', internet says One M9 Plus

Earlier this week HTC confirmed the launch of the HTC One M9 during a UEFA Champions League game and now it has begun teasing us with something more.

HTC's USA Twitter account posted "Something HUGE is coming from HTC. Imagine [number][big thing] in space. And then [math term] that by [number]. #Madlib".

People have taken the use of the word "HUGE" as confirmation of a bigger handset, but it's currently uncertain what the message is referring to.

The tweet may be referring to the rumoured HTC One M9 Plus which a selection of leaks have suggested will accompany the main flagship One M9 on the March 1 announcement.

It may also be referring to the whole event in general, it could be that the USA account got a little carried away with its teasing and everyone got the wrong end of the stick.

Something HUGE

There are also rumours of the HTC Butterfly 3 getting a March 1 unveiling, and considering it's meant to have a 5.2-inch display it could fit the "huge" headline.

Rumours of the flagship HTC One M9 are really heating up with cases from Spigen now appearing on Amazon.

Not much can be seen in the images but it gives further evidence of a larger 20MP camera lens on the back and similar build to the One M8.

The cases will be available in Metal Slate, Gunmetal and Champagne Gold from April 3, but that could just be a placeholder date.