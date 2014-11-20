HTC EYEs Aussies' Desire for smartphones.

Let the hoards of selfie-fans rejoice, with Australian pricing and availability announced for the HTC Desire EYE smartphone.

HTC's soap bar lookalike will be available exclusively from JB Hi-Fi from the 20th November for the hefty price of $799.

The phone sports an average Qualcomm Snapdragon 801, which has four cores clocked at 2.3 GHz, and a 5.2-inch 1080p display with a 2400 mAh battery.

Along with this, It also includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage, with up to 128GB extra available as expandable memory.

A sense of selfie

The main attraction for the HTC Desire EYE, however, is its camera.

HTC hopes to align itself with the Instagramming masses by claiming the Desire EYE is a selfie specialist. It comes loaded with 13MP cameras front and rear and both are armed with a dual LED flash.

The HTC Desire EYE also implements a customised software suite, aptly named HTC EYE Experience.

The suite is specifically designed to make the most out of the EYE's camera and integrates a host of new features like Screen Share, Split Capture, Face Fusion, Live Make-up and Auto Selfies.

Desire for Zoe

Videos can also be edited with the HTC Desire EYE with the use of HTC Zoe, which allows video highlights to be chained together, and then seamlessly uploaded.

To complete the package as an extensive multimedia device, the Desire EYE features HTC's signature BoomSound audio with dual front facing speakers.

For those who are worried about the integrity of the phone, the Desire EYE is framed in HTC's unibody casing and is waterproof for up to one metre – underwater selfies here we come.

The Desire EYE isn't a flagship device, but its focused feature set could see it become the handset of choice for selfie fans.