Google Pixel XL might not have the power we hoped

We're roughly a month out from the expected launch of Google's next own-branded flagship Android phones, and a fresh set of alleged Google Pixel XL benchmark stats have emerged.

A Geekbench listing for the "google marlin" handset – the Pixel XL's codename – points towards Google's next handset packing in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM.

4GB seems par for the course in a top-end smartphone these days (though the OnePlus 3 has a whopping 6GB), though the Snapdragon 820 isn't quite the latest that Qualcomm has in the wings.

That would be the snappier Snapdragon 821, bringing around a 10% performance increase over the 820 - although given that's only just emerged, it might be a little early to bring it onto the Google phones - although some handsets are beginning to use it.

XL Nougat

The Geekbench stats list the operating system as Android NMR1, likely a dev-facing build of Android 7.0 Nougat. So don't get too excited about the prospect of Android 7.1 getting a look in.

The Pixel XL, being put together by the HTC design team, is expected to have an aluminum unibody design, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a 5.5-inch screen, according to earlier leaks.

Expected to replace the Nexus line, keep an eye out for an October 4 launch for a pair of Pixel devices, with a second smaller handset measuring a handy 5.2-inches.

Keep up to date with all the latest Google Pixel rumours with our bang-up-to-date news hub.

Main image credit: Android Police