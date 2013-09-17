Nexus 4 sells out but Google reportedly has no plans to restock it

While the Nexus 5 was busy partying, the 16GB Nexus 4 was busy selling out at the US Google Play Store. And it's reportedly never coming back.

According to a "trusted source" for The Verge, Google has no plans to restock the Nexus 4 back in any storage configuration in the U.S. It already sold out of the 8GB Nexus 4 after a price cut, and while "a few" devices remain in stock in other countries, once those devices are sold out, Google supposedly won't replace them.

A check of the Google Play Store has this message for the 8GB and 16GB phones: "We are out of inventory. Please check back soon."

Not that checking back will do any good.

It seems we are inching ever close to the debut of the Nexus 5. The phone has been popping up left and right, including in a bar, just like it's predecessor was outed before it's official release.

The phone we've seen so far could be far from the final product, but it looks like we can expect a device similar to the LG G2. Rumored specs include Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac and 7-band LTE support.

Chances are we'll see it with Android 4.3, but Google could be calculating a release timed with Android 4.4 KitKat.

Nothing is official until Google gives the word, but all signs are pointing to an incoming Nexus 5.