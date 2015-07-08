Apple thinks iPhone 6S can still break records with an 'S' phone

Apple is expected to keep the dimensions of the rumored iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus the same as last year's phones, but increase the size of its sales dramatically.

The company is asking for between 85 million to 90 million new iPhone models to be made by its suppliers in 2015, according to the Wall Street Journal.

That record number would top the current high of 70 million to 80 million iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones, which Apple is said to have ordered by the end of 2014.

This is further evidence that if the iPhone were spun off into its own company, it would still beat Google, Microsoft and the rest of Apple in sales. That's clearly not changing any time soon.

How it plans to woo shoppers

At first glance, the iPhone 6S doesn't sound like a remarkably different phone, according to all of the rumors. The outside is supposed to be nearly identical.

But it can still woo shoppers with an upgrade to the internal specs and color choices. Apple is rumored to be including a pressure-sensitive Force Touch display like the Apple Watch.

The iPhone 6S camera is supposed to take even better photos with a 12-megapixel sensor, up from the 8-megapixel snapper of the current phone.

Touch ID is supposed to be faster, as in the processing power thanks to an upgraded Apple A9 chip and 2GB of RAM tipped for the new phone.

And if pink is your favorite color, there's good news here too. Look for either a pink or rose gold version of the next iPhone, further mimicking the Apple Watch.