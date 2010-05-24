Android 2.2 Froyo already ported to Nexus One

Android 2.2 has been unveiled officially for just a few days, and already it's available for Google's flagship Nexus One phone.

But if you're one of the lucky UK dwellers who has nabbed a Nexus, then sadly you still can't get the update, as it's only for press at the moment to try out.

Still, this still means that the official Android 2.2 Froyo update can't be too far away, with the Nexus One likely to be the first handset to pick it up.

Waiting for Desire

As we reported earlier, the HTC Desire will take a little longer to get Froyo goodness, due to the complexity of forcing it to mate with HTC's Sense overlay. We're reliably informed that this is not just a case of putting Sense and Froyo in a hotel room together and leaving some wine, candles and romantic music.

The good news is that at least the Android 2.2 update seems to work - Wi-fi hotspots and significantly improved web speeds have all been reported, which means the Desire and Nexus One will be in even higher demand than before if this is true.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for an Android 2.2 UK release date for other phones, but fingers crossed it will be within the next few months so all Android users (well, apart from those with the older phones) can have access to the delights of Flash 10.1.

Via Engadget